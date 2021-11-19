WATCH: U.S. Special Operations commander at the Halifax International Security Forum

Even with the end of the American war in Afghanistan, U.S. Special Forces are deployed in dozens of countries around the world: conducting covert operations; training other militaries; and advising troops.

Watch the event in the player above.

Their commander is Army General Richard Clarke, Commander of Special Operations Command, based in Tampa.

At this year’s annual Halifax International Security Forum, foreign affairs and defense correspondent Nick Schifrin sat down for a rare interview with a commander whose operations – and operators – generally work in the shadows.

This is a developing story and will be updated.