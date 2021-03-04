WATCH: U.S. urges China to help with Myanmar violence

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price says the U.S. is “saddened” by the latest brutal crackdown in Myanmar and is calling on China to join in helping to stop the violence.

Watch Price’s remarks in the player above.

This comes a day after videos showed security forces shooting a person at point-blank range and chasing down and savagely beating demonstrators. 38 people were killed.

The international response to the coup has so far been fitful, but a flood of videos shared online showing security forces brutally targeting protesters and other civilians led to calls for more action.

As part of the crackdown, security forces have also arrested around 1,200 people, including journalists, according to U.N. envoy Schraner Burgener. More than 500 children are estimated to be among those arbitrarily detained, UNICEF said Thursday.

The journalists include Thein Zaw of The Associated Press; he and five other members of the media have been charged with violating a public safety law that could see them imprisoned for up to three years.

A video of Thein Zaw’s arrest Saturday showed him briefly held in a chokehold before he was led away.

The coup reversed years of slow progress toward democracy in Myanmar, which for five decades had languished under strict military rule that led to international isolation and sanctions.

As the generals loosened their grip in recent years, the international community lifted most sanctions and poured in investment.