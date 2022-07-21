WATCH: U.S. welcomes deal to unblock Ukraine grain exports

A senior State Department official says the U.S. welcomes news of a deal to unblock the exports of Ukrainian grain to world markets.

Watch the briefing in the player above.

Speaking to reporters in Washington, State Department spokesman Ned Price said, “what we’re focusing on now is holding Russia accountable for implementing this agreement and for enabling Ukrainian grain to get to world markets.”

Turkish officials said on Thursday a deal on the U.N. plan to unblock Ukrainian grain exports amid the war and to allow Russia to export grain and fertilizers will be signed Friday in Istanbul.

READ MORE: Turkey says Ukraine grain export deal to be signed in Istanbul

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s office said that he, U.N. Secretary General Antonio Guterres and officials from Russia and Ukraine will oversee the signing ceremony.

It did not provide further details.

On the subject of relations between U.S. China and Taiwan, Price said, “under the rubric of our one China policy, we are committed to maintaining cross-strait peace and stability.”