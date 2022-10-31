WATCH LIVE: We the Young People: Moments of Truth — A PBS NewsHour Student Reporting Labs Special

Generation Z – everyone born between the years 1997 to 2012 – is the most racially and ethnically diverse American generation so far, according to the Pew Research Center. A growing number of Gen Zers are now eligible to vote, and for some, the November midterm elections will be their first chance.

Ahead of the midterms, the PBS NewsHour’s Student Reporting Labs explored the ways in which young citizens are getting politically engaged. “We the Young People: Moments of Truth,” is a digital event that will be hosted by student reporters Tiffany Rodriguez from Philadelphia and Berto Suarez from Rockville, Maryland, on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 8 p.m. EDT.

Watch the event in the live player above starting at 8 pm. EDT on Tuesday, Nov. 1.

Viewers will hear about, and from, first-time voters and election workers. The special will also discuss how to combat misinformation, as well as what the midterms are and why they’re important.

Special guests for the event include PBS NewsHour correspondent Lisa Desjardins, journalist Rachel Janfaza and students from MediaWise’s Teen Fact Checking Network.

You can register for the event here.