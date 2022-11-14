WATCH: What the abortion debate in Kentucky reflects post-Roe America

Across America, midterm voters in five states had abortion rights on the ballot. In all five, voters decided to protect those rights.

Kentucky voters rejected a measure that would have amended their constitution to clarify that there is no state right to an abortion. The outcome hands a victory to abortion-rights supporters at a time when abortion access has been sharply limited by the state’s Republican-controlled legislature, yet it does not change the fact that abortion is still outlawed in Kentucky in most cases.

However, there’s a chance that could change. This week, the state’s Supreme Court will hear a challenge to the two laws making abortion illegal, after it kept the bans in place this summer and fall while it reviews the case.

The PBS NewsHour’s Nicole Ellis spoke with Ryland Barton, managing editor of Kentucky Public Radio, and Tracy Weitz, a sociology professor at American University. Watch the conversation in the player above.

“Kentucky has elected a lot of politicians over the years that have passed laws trying to ban abortion,” Ryland Barton of Kentucky Public Radio told the PBS NewsHour. “But I think that this vote really showed that there’s a lot more nuance here among voters.”

What happens next in Kentucky “really depends on how the court ends up ruling here,” Barton added. The state’s two remaining abortion clinics are challenging the near-total abortion bans approved by lawmakers, and oral arguments are scheduled to begin Tuesday.

As for the nation’s post-Roe legal landscape, Tracy Weitz of American University noted that “the state supreme courts are going to have to weigh in on this issue in ways that they have never had to do before.”

“This is just the beginning of the wave.”