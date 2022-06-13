WATCH: ‘Wild claim’ about Arizona voter fraud didn’t seem possible, former Trump campaign manager says

During its June 13 hearing, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack shared a recorded deposition of Bill Stepien, a former Trump campaign manager, who said that an analysis of eligible voters in Arizona did not find that thousands of undocumented citizens cast their ballots in the 2020 election.

Stepien said that as time went on after the election, former President Trump became unhappy with the legal team working on the campaign, and ultimately replaced them.

Stepien had been scheduled to testify in person, but did not attend because his wife went into labor.

The hearing was the second of several planned by the Jan. 6 committee that focused on how Trump actively spread false information about the 2020 election outcome – what has become known as the “big lie” – in the run up to the Jan. 6 insurrection. In the year since its creation, the committee has conducted more than 1,000 interviews, seeking critical information and documents from people witness to, or involved in, the violence that day.