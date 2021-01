Yolanda Adams’ voice rang out at the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool on Tuesday, as she sang “Hallelujah” at a national COVID remembrance for the more than 400,000 lives lost to COVID-19 in the U.S.

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, joined by their spouses, delivered remarks at the event.

“To heal we must remember. And it’s hard sometimes to remember. But that’s how we heal,” Biden said.