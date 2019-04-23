What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Ellen Knickmeyer, Associated Press

Watchdogs open a second ethics probe of top Interior Department officials

WASHINGTON (AP) — Internal investigators at the Interior Department say they have launched another ethics probe involving top officials at the agency.

Tuesday’s announcement comes a week after news that the same watchdog office was investigating ethics allegations against the agency’s newly confirmed chief, David Bernhardt.

Spokeswoman Nancy DiPaolo of Interior’s Office of the Inspector General confirmed that an investigation had begun but declined comment on how many senior officials at the agency were now under ethics reviews.

The nonprofit Campaign Legal Center had asked for the latest probe, citing allegations that a half-dozen senior officials at the department were working on regulatory issues involving their former employers.

