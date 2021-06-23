What every Senate Democrat has said about filibuster reform

With an evenly split Senate and a slim majority thanks to Vice President Kamala Harris’ deciding vote, Democrats trying to enact President Joe Biden’s agenda — including a sweeping voting rights bill — are up against a filibuster that requires 60 votes to pass most legislation and allows the minority party to block some bills that have majority support.

The rule has long been contentious. In 2013, Democrats deployed what was called the “nuclear option” and got rid of the 60-vote requirement for federal judicial nominations, excepting the Supreme Court, and executive-office appointments. In 2017 Republicans triggered another legislative nuclear device by eliminating the filibuster for Supreme Court appointments.

Now the rule could go back on the chopping block for legislation itself with Democrats in control of both chambers of Congress and the White House, for the first time in a decade — and Republicans standing in the way of their priorities. There are an array of options: changing the votes required from 60 to 55, forcing senators to return to a “talking filibuster” where the delay only lasts if senators keep talking (think “Mr. Smith Goes to Washington”) or eliminate the rule altogether.

To end or change the filibuster, Democrats need 50 votes. But by our count, they don’t yet have half of that number firmly ready to roll back the procedure.

Here’s what every Democrat in the Senate has said about changing the filibuster:

Yes to reforming the filibuster (24)

Open to reform (22)

Still deciding or unannounced (2)

Tom Carper: Asked about his thoughts on the filibuster, Carper demurred to NewsHour on Tuesday. “There’s a lot of conversations —a lot of discussions, negotiations going on with respect to voting rights, and I’m encouraged by those.” (He repeated the statement when asked again about the filibuster.)

Mark Kelly: “ When we get to the point where we’re going to have, you know, a serious discussion about this, I’ll make a decision based on what’s in the best interest of Arizona and the country,” Kelly told reporters in April.

Against filibuster reform (2)