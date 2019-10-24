What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House moves to halt New York Times, Washington Post subscriptions

Politics

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has had it with The New York Times and The Washington Post. The White House is preparing to instruct federal agencies not to renew their subscriptions to the newspapers.

White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham is describing the move as a cost-saving measure.

Grisham says “not renewing subscriptions across all federal agencies will be a significant cost saving for taxpayers — hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

Trump is often critical of the two newspapers and said in a Fox News interview on Monday that “we don’t want” the Times in the White House anymore, and “we’re going to probably terminate that and The Washington Post.”

The White House plan was first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

It’s unclear when the instructions will go to agencies.

