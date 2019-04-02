What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders speaks to reporters at the White House in Washington on April 2, 2019. Photo by Jonathan Ernst/Reuters
White House pulls back on Trump’s threat to close U.S.-Mexico border

WASHINGTON — Trump administration officials are pulling back the president’s threat to shut the southern border as soon as this week.

Press secretary Sarah Sanders said Tuesday the administration is “looking at all options” on whether to close entry ports and what the impact would be.

Last week, Trump said he’d close the border as the number of migrants coming to the U.S. has surged. He’s threatened that before.

Delays at entry points are already mounting. That’s because as many as 2,000 border officers assigned to check trucks and cars are being shifted to deal with migrant crowds. Wait times at Brownsville, Texas, were 180 minutes Monday, double the wait last year. And there were 150 trucks in Otay Mesa, California, still waiting when the border station closed for the day.

