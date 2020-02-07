What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks as South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg listens at the Democratic 2020 U.S. presidential candidates debate in Manchester, New Hampshire, U.S., Feb 7, 2020. Photo by Brian Snyder/Reuters
Yang says Trump is the symptom not the cause of the nation’s problems

Politics

Tech entrepreneur Andrew Yang says Democrats are making a mistake when they act like President Donald Trump is “the cause of all our problems.”

Yang said during the Democratic presidential debate in New Hampshire on Friday night that Trump is “a symptom of a disease that has been building up in our communities for years and decades.”

Yang says Democrats need to instead work on “treating the disease” by tackling issues such as automation of jobs and corporations like Amazon that have avoided paying federal income tax.

He pointed to swing states like Iowa and Ohio that Trump captured in 2016, saying, “These communities are seeing their way of live get blasted into smithereens.”

