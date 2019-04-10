Here is the first photo of a black hole

On Wednesday, the Event Horizon Telescope released the first-ever image of a black hole — a historic moment shared by scientists spread across seven simultaneous news conferences around the world.

As the PBS NewsHour reported Tuesday, the Event Horizon Telescope is a two-year-old, international collaboration bent on capturing direct pictures of black holes:

Two years ago, an international collective of scientists joined forces to take pictures of two black holes located at the centers of galaxies.

Scientists at eight radio telescopes observatories — stretching from Hawaii to Greenland to the French Alp to Antarctica — captured images of one black hole in our Milky Way — known as Sagittarius A* — and one in a nearby galaxy called M87, over the course of a week in April 2017. (The PBS NewsHour visited one in Chile when the project was still under discussion).

By linking together, the scientists created, in essence, a planet-sized telescope built to scan massive parts of the skies.

The concept of black holes has captivated scientists for two centuries. Despite decades of indirect evidence supporting their existence, black holes have never been captured by camera — until now. Scientists hope to use the image to probe the origins of our universe.

This story will be updated. Editor’s note: The Event Horizon Telescope was funded in part by the National Science Foundation, which also supports the PBS NewsHour.