Scientists have obtained the first image of a black hole, using Event Horizon Telescope observations of the center of the galaxy M87. The image shows a bright ring formed as light bends in the intense gravity around a black hole that is 6.5 billion times more massive than the Sun. This long-sought image provides the strongest evidence to date for the existence of supermassive black holes and opens a new window onto the study of black holes, their event horizons, and gravity. Photo by Event Horizon Telescope Collaboration
Here is the first photo of a black hole

Science

On Wednesday, the Event Horizon Telescope released the first-ever image of a black hole — a historic moment shared by scientists spread across seven simultaneous news conferences around the world.

As the PBS NewsHour reported Tuesday, the Event Horizon Telescope is a two-year-old, international collaboration bent on capturing direct pictures of black holes:

Two years ago, an international collective of scientists joined forces to take pictures of two black holes located at the centers of galaxies.

Scientists at eight radio telescopes observatories — stretching from Hawaii to Greenland to the French Alp to Antarctica — captured images of one black hole in our Milky Way — known as Sagittarius A* — and one in a nearby galaxy called M87, over the course of a week in April 2017. (The PBS NewsHour visited one in Chile when the project was still under discussion).

By linking together, the scientists created, in essence, a planet-sized telescope built to scan massive parts of the skies.

The concept of black holes has captivated scientists for two centuries. Despite decades of indirect evidence supporting their existence, black holes have never been captured by camera — until now. Scientists hope to use the image to probe the origins of our universe.

This story will be updated. Editor’s note: The Event Horizon Telescope was funded in part by the National Science Foundation, which also supports the PBS NewsHour.

Nsikan Akpan is the digital science producer for PBS NewsHour and co-creator of the award-winning, NewsHour digital series ScienceScope. For secure communication, he can be reached via Signal (240) 516-8357 or PGP Fingerprint: 06D0 E6A5 AC19 3074 13B0 9F87 A332 744F E4D1 95DF.

