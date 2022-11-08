Total lunar eclipse visible before dawn over North America Tuesday

People across Asia caught the moon’s disappearing act Tuesday – there won’t be another like it for three years.

The total lunar eclipse was visible throughout North America in the predawn hours and across Asia, Australia and the rest of the Pacific after sunset.

Known as a blood moon, the moon appeared a reddish-orange from the light of Earth’s sunsets and sunrises.

At the peak of the eclipse, the moon was 242,740 miles (390,653 kilometers) away, according to NASA scientists.

It’s the second total lunar eclipse this year; the first was in May. The next one won’t be until 2025.

Plenty of partial lunar eclipses will be available in the meantime.