WATCH LIVE: Astronaut Christina Koch discusses her record-long spaceflight

Astronaut Christina Koch will discuss her record-breaking 328-day spaceflight on Wednesday, during a news conference at NASA’s Johnson Space Center in Houston.

The event marks Koch’s first news conference since returning to Earth last Thursday.

Koch is expected to speak at 3:30 p.m. ET. Watch live in the video player.

Koch spent nearly 11 months in orbit aboard the International Space Station, the longest single space flight ever completed by a woman. She was also part of the first all-female spacewalk, along with fellow astronaut Jessica Meir.

Researchers will now have the opportunity to observe the impacts that long-duration spaceflight has on a woman, an important study considering NASA’s plans to return to the moon and prepare for human exploration on Mars.

Koch’s mission was less than two weeks short of breaking the current record for the longest space flight ever completed by a U.S. astronaut–male or female. That record is held by Scott Kelly for his 340-day walk completed in 2015 and 2016.