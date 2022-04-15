WATCH LIVE: NASA astronauts answer questions from aboard the International Space Station

NASA’s SpaceX Crew-3 astronauts aboard the International Space Station will answer media questions Friday about their current mission. The crew is preparing to return to Earth later this month, according to NASA.

The event is scheduled to begin at 1:20 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

NASA astronauts Raja Chari, Tom Marshburn and Kayla Barron, plus European Space Agency (ESA) astronaut Matthias Maurer will participate in the conference, the agency announced in a press release Monday. The crew first launched on Nov. 10, 2021.

Since reaching the station, NASA also said the astronauts have worked on “hundreds of experiments and technology demonstrations” including testing out a bioprinter that prints skin cell-made bandages directly onto wounds and new systems to grow crops, plus installing a device that will help study fire safety in microgravity.