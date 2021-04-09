WATCH LIVE: NASA gives update on Mars helicopter Ingenuity

Scientists at NASA will brief the public Friday ahead of the scheduled flight of Ingenuity, a helicopter designed to explore Mars.

Watch the briefing stream live in the video player above at 1 p.m. ET.

The helicopter is expected to launch by April 11 from the Mars rover, Perseverance, which successfully landed on the planet on Feb. 18.

During the helicopter’s 30-day mission, it will attempt at least one test flight on Mars as part of NASA’s mission to study the planet’s geology and climate history.

This story will be updated as news develops.