WATCH LIVE: NASA officials hold news briefing on next attempt at ground-breaking Artemis launch

NASA officials will hold a news briefing Friday ahead of their next attempt to launch of its new moon rocket.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The first attempt on Monday was thwarted by engine trouble. The Space Launch System rocket – the most powerful ever built by NASA – will attempt to send the Orion capsule around the moon and back.

No one will be on board, just three test dummies.

If successful, it will be the first capsule to fly to the moon since NASA’s Apollo program 50 years ago.

This is a developing story and will be updated.