WATCH LIVE: NOAA, FEMA administrators hold briefing on upcoming 2022 Atlantic hurricane season

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Agency and FEMA administrators hold a news briefing on Tuesday on the the upcoming 2022 Atlantic hurricane season.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Last year, President Joe Biden announced he was doubling U.S. emergency spending to help communities prepare for hurricanes and other extreme weather events, while launching a new effort at NASA to better understand and track the impacts of climate change.

The $1 billion is a small fraction of what the U.S. spends on weather-related disasters. Last year alone, the nation endured 22 separate weather and climate-related disasters with losses greater than $1 billion each. The disasters, including wildfires, hurricanes and snowstorms, had a cumulative price tag of nearly $100 billion.

2021 has significant winter storms that caused a deadly blackout in Texas and other states and underscore the damage caused by climate change.

As climate change threatens to bring more extreme events such as increased floods, sea level rise and intensifying droughts and wildfires, the White House said it is the government’s responsibility to better prepare and support communities before disasters occur, rather than simply respond afterward.

