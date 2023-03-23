People get water from a fire hydrant, in Caracas
Water insecurity affects billions of people. Here are steps you can take to conserve this finite resource

Science

A quarter of the world’s population doesn’t have access to safe drinking water, and nearly half doesn’t have safe sanitation, according to the United Nations. By 2050, the number of people experiencing water scarcity in urban areas could double, up to 2.4 billion people.

March 22 marked World Water Day, an initiative from the United Nations that has been highlighting the global challenges of safe drinking water and sanitation access for 30 years.

By 2030, global freshwater demand is projected to exceed supply by 40%

This year, the date also kicked off the first UN Water Conference in nearly five decades.

READ MORE: A quarter of the world does not have access to safe drinking water, new UN report says

“It is easy for some to think that water simply comes from the tap, but this limited perspective fails to acknowledge the vital ecosystems from which our water comes,” Ibrahim Thiaw, the UN Convention to Combat Desertification executive secretary, said in a statement. “When rivers run dry or become polluted, when groundwater is over-exploited, and when ecosystems are degraded, it is only then that we begin to understand the true value of water.”

There are many steps industry can take to conserve water. Those include: Reusing discharged water when possible. Investing in high-efficiency equipment. Farms planting cover crops to reduce evaporation. Incorporating water efficiency into business models.

When it comes to treating water like the precious, finite resource it is, everyone has a role to play in their daily lives, the UN emphasizes.

The United Nations says individuals can make their own small but significant water use changes. Those include: Turning faucets off when not in use. Taking shorter showers. Fixing leaky pipes. Using a basin or plug the sink when washing dishes. Eating local, seasonal foods

While most water in the United States is used for industries like agriculture, individuals can make simple contributions, like not letting faucets run except when necessary, reducing your shower time and fixing leaks.

A pie chart shows the breakdown for how water is used in American households. Toilet: 24%. Faucet: 20%. Shower: 20%. Clothes washer: 16%. Leaks: 13%. Bath: 3%. Other: 3%. Dishwasher: 2%.

Meanwhile, more than a million people in the U.S. lack the plumbing necessary for flushing toilets, and more than 2 million don’t have clean drinking water in their homes, according to a statement released by the U.S. Mission to the United Nations.

The UN says that international cooperation and financial support — in addition to meaningful actions to combat climate change — are crucial steps toward better managing and conserving water. On this year’s World Water Day, the Biden administration announced that it would commit $49 billion to support water and sanitation infrastructure domestically and abroad.

Graphics by Megan McGrew

