2 Democratic strategists on how Biden gained momentum for Super Tuesday

Judy Woodruff:

Warren could manage no more than third place in her home state, and she spent today assessing her next steps.

Meanwhile, there were signs of a turnout surge in yesterday's Democratic contests. Virginia saw 500,000 more ballots cast this year, compared with its Democratic primary in 2016.

But some locations also saw extreme wait times for voting. One example, Texas Southern University, a historically black school in Houston, where news reports say some voters waited up to seven hours to vote.

Six more states are holding contests in less than a week, the next mile marker in what could now be shaping up as an extended one-on-one battle for the Democratic nomination.

For a closer look at last night's results, we're joined by two veteran Democratic strategists.

Guy Cecil was the political director for Hillary Clinton's 2008 presidential campaign, and he is now the chairman of Priorities USA. It's a Democratic super PAC. And Nick Chedli Carter was the national political outreach director for Bernie Sanders in 2016, and then the head of progressive outreach for Hillary Clinton's campaign.

And we welcome both of you to the "NewsHour." Thank you for being here.

I'm going to start with you, Guy Cecil.

How do you interpret what happened yesterday?