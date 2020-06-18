What Bolton’s book says, and how it affects U.S. standing in the world

Yamiche Alcindor:

But many of Bolton's statements about the president go beyond him being naive, and suggest willful deception.

Bolton alleges the president defended Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the wake of the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi to distract attention away from a story about first daughter Ivanka's private e-mail use.

The administration is pushing two counternarratives to Bolton's claims, one, that the book is untrue, and two, that it reveals classified information and cannot legally be published.

The Department of Justice has requested that a federal judge issue an emergency order to block the release of the book next Tuesday, saying — quote — "The publication and release of 'The Room Where It Happened' would cause irreparable harm because the disclosure of instances of classified information in the manuscript."

Bolton asserts he is fully complying with the government review of classified information.

But in a phone interview last night with FOX News, the president attacked his former adviser.