2 gay veterans on their 25 years of love

Judy Woodruff:

Fifty years ago this month, violent demonstrations by the gay community against a police raid at the Stonewall Inn in New York's Greenwich Village led to the modern gay rights movement.

Tonight, as part of "NewsHour"'s ongoing coverage of the 50th anniversary of Stonewall, over the next several days, we are sharing a report from StoryCorps.

It's a conversation between John Banvard and Jerry Nadeau, both military veterans who served in World War II and Vietnam, respectively. At the time, John, 100, and Jerry, 72, sat down in the veterans home where they live to reflect on their 25 years together.

StoryCorps records meaningful conversations across the country that are preserved in an archive at the Library of Congress.

This is an animation of their conversation.