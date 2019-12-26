2 years later, U.S. island territories still hurting from Hurricanes Irma and Maria

Zolan Kanno-Youngs:

Well, yes.

I mean, in Texas, there were more than 3,000 critical infrastructures approved thus far. In Puerto Rico, for example, there are about 190. So, right there, you can see the disparity.

Now, what does that mean on the ground, right? What it means is that, in a place like Saint Croix in the U.S. Virgin Islands, where there regularly is only one hospital for people to go to, it means that there's still a hole in their roof. It means that an entire floor has been shutdown due to mold that is still spreading throughout the hospital, that nurses are still working in this area, and, as a result of working there, have rashes as well, and are fighting through that in order to provide care to the people on the island.

At one point, they had no working operating rooms there due to the damage that still exists. This is this season. This is this fall. This is still the state of this place.

And the way FEMA works, it's important to note, it is a reimbursement system. So, when you go and you talk to government officials about this, they might say, look, it is the — it is on the local government to front the money, and then we repay them for it.

But when you talk to people in these communities, they say, well, look, we are already at a disadvantage. Financially, you don't receive some of the same grants for a hospital, the same Medicare — that its Medicare system is different. We're already at a disadvantage that way.

But then you add on top of that the FEMA funding process for these territories also is different. Up until earlier this year, people on the territories basically needed to prove that a certain percentage of these critical infrastructures, that a percentage of the damage was caused by the hurricane, it wasn't pre-disaster damage.

Congress acknowledged that that was leading to delays, and allowed FEMA to waive that requirement. But it still took months in order for them to come to an agreement with the local government and decide whether or not they would just partially repair or completely rebuild some of these facilities.

That hospital that I was just referencing on the Virgin Islands, they haven't even moved into their temporary facility yet. That's scheduled for spring of 2020. Actually, I just heard recently that it might be summer 2020, which would mean that they would be in the thick of their third hurricane season without even moving into their temporary facility.