2020 Democrats focus on Nevada, while taking aim at Bloomberg’s record

Judy Woodruff:

The eight Democratic presidential candidates still vying for their party's nomination are trying to build on their momentum or rebound from poor showings in the first two contests. And many are turning their attention to the West.

Most of the Democratic hopefuls have fanned out across Nevada, with state caucuses coming up Saturday, and early voting already begun.

Former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in Reno today, looking to build on strong showings in both Iowa and New Hampshire.