2021 could be one of the driest years in a millennium, and there’s no relief in sight

William Brangham:

Across the American West, there simply isn't enough water to go around, and the full heat of summer is just getting started.

From the Rio Grande to the Rocky Mountains, a mega-drought is under way. It's shaping up to be the worst water crisis in generations. The darker the red, the worse it is.

Reservoirs that store water for millions are below normal, and are projected to hit historic lows soon. This month, California's governor, Democrat Gavin Newsom, expanded drought state of emergencies to 41 of his state's 58 counties, affecting one-third of the state.