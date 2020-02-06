3 historians on American political divisiveness — and how to heal it

Judy Woodruff:

We can never know how the eyes of history will look back on the present, but we can be pretty confident this was a consequential week that exposes the deep political divisions in our country.

We want to take a step back now to reflect on how this moment in America compares with the past and what it may say about the future with presidential historian Michael Beschloss, Ellen Fitzpatrick, an author and political historian at the University of New Hampshire, and Carolyn Lukensmeyer. She's executive director emerita at the National Institute for Civil Discourse at the University of Arizona.

And we welcome all three of you back to the "NewsHour."

Michael, let me begin with you.

Has this been as consequential a week as those of us who cover all of this all the time think?