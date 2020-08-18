A century after 19th Amendment, Gloria Steinem on what challenges remain

Judy Woodruff:

And today marks a full century since women won the right to vote, with the ratification of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution.

It actually didn't expressly grant the right to vote. Instead, the 19th Amendment said that the right should not be denied or abridged on the basis of sex.

We want to close tonight with a conversation with the feminist activist Gloria Steinem that I recorded earlier today and take a look at what was achieved then and in the decades since, as well as the struggles that remain.

The battle for the right to vote began many decades earlier, and one of the driving moments came with the Seneca Falls Convention for equal rights in New York state in 1848. Roughly 300 women attended.

In the decades that followed, the suffragette movement grew. Pioneers like Elizabeth Cady Stanton, Susan B. Anthony, Sojourner Truth, and Ida B. Wells organized protests, marches and greater awareness that led to political action.

The U.S. House of Representatives finally approved it in May 1920, and the Senate followed two weeks later. Three-quarters of the states were needed to ratify, and Tennessee became the last to do so on August 18, 1920.

But as hailed as the 19th Amendment was, the suffragist movement often sidelined women of color, and many faced huge obstacles for decades. While they showed up at the polls, black, Latina, Asian, and Native American women all faced difficulties with voter suppression.

The Voting Rights Act of 1965 finally guaranteed long-denied protections. Today, women's rights movements have grown again, including a drive to pass the Equal Rights Amendment, a campaign that first began in the 1970s.

President Trump, who has been criticized for his own derogatory remarks about women in the past, marked the centennial today. That included a posthumous pardon for Susan B. Anthony. She was fined $100 after voting illegally in 1872.

Today, I spoke with noted feminist activist and scholar Gloria Steinem.

Gloria Steinem, thank you so much for joining us today.

We're here to talk about the women's right to vote. But I think many Americans today take it for granted, because, what, more than half the electorate today is women. But the women who fought for that right to vote, it was a mighty struggle, wasn't it?