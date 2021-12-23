A closer look at Russia-Ukraine tensions and the potential for successful diplomacy

Judy Woodruff:

So, Alina Polyakova, just picking up on that and these points that Charles Kupchan is making, is there justification in the argument that Mr. Putin, Vladimir Putin, is making, that the West has moved too far in his direction, in Russia's direction, and steps need to be taken to correct that?

Alina Polyakova, Director, Center for European Policy Analysis: Well, thank you so much for that question, Judy.

And Charlie's completely right in outlining the most recent post-Cold War history. But I think what we have to remember is that, point number one, that, in 2008, during the summit, where NATO said that eventually Ukraine and also Georgia could join NATO, NATO membership is really not on the table at all today for Ukraine or Georgia. We have to be clear about that.

So, when Mr. Putin says that NATO is looking to expand into Ukraine, that is just completely false. There's no indication that Ukraine will be joining NATO anywhere in the short- or medium-term.

The second point I think to make here is that it's Russia that has been the aggressor here. Much of NATO's posture in the eastern flank, in Poland, as well as Romania, changed because Russia invaded and continues to occupy Crimea, and it continues to occupy parts of Ukraine Donbass. So it was really Russia that has sort of forced this kind of response and forced more security posture from NATO in its eastern flank.

But Ukraine is not a NATO member state, nor is there a clear plan for Ukraine to become a member state anytime soon.