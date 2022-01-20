A closer look at why Biden has low approval ratings, and his first year performance

Judy Woodruff:

President Biden enters his second year in office fighting to pass his signature legislation in a divided Congress and facing the lowest approval ratings of his tenure.

Joining me now to assess the last 12 months of the president's term and where he goes from here are two Democratic Party's strategists.

Faiz Shakir is an adviser to Senator Bernie Sanders. And he managed Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign. And Matt Bennett worked for both of Bill Clinton's presidential campaigns. He is now a co-founder of the think tank Third Way.

Hello to both of you. Great to have you with us.

Faiz Shakir, I'm going to start with you.

We heard President Biden say yesterday that, yes, it was a year of challenges, but there was also enormous progress. How would you size up his first year in office?