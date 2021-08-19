A dancer and choreographer’s Brief But Spectacular take on communicating through movement

Misty Copeland:

And especially, I think, for Black people in dance, because we're not given a voice and our stories are not being told, especially in classical works.

As much as I love the history and tradition of classical ballet, you don't want to keep continuing on these stories that are — I don't even know how to put it. I don't want to play a slave girl anymore, you know? I want to be able to do works that are going to move the art form forward.

So, for me, when I think about those voices that aren't being heard or stories that aren't being told, it all relates back to who I'm doing this for. And it's the next generation. It's the little brown girls, the little brown boys.

Dance is what gave me confidence. It's what gave me a voice. And I think that's what it can do for other young people that feel like they don't know how to tell their stories or to communicate and express themselves.

I'm Misty Copeland.