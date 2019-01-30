Undocumented workers were recently fired from a Trump golf course. What happens now?

David Fahrenthold:

Well, they feel sort of discarded.

They — I mean, so let's make clear these people broke the law as well. They bought fraudulent immigration documents. They submitted them to the Trump Club. The Trump Club accepted them. But they thought they understood sort of this bargain. And this is a bargain that a lot of employers have, where the undocumented employees, they work really hard, they accept the lack of advancement, they don't get as many benefits as legal employees do.

But, in return, they get steady work, and they get employers who don't ask questions. And that had been the way that the Trump Club worked for many, many years. So they felt very safe there.

And then all of a sudden, for the Trump Club to say, wait, we didn't know these people were undocumented, they felt like that was hypocrisy.

So now they're hoping that, by bringing more attention to themselves, by raising awareness about their case, both in the media and also on Capitol Hill, where they have been this week, that they can sort of protect themselves through publicity, that maybe they won't be deported now because ICE will fear the publicity of taking them away.

They're also hoping — there are special categories of visas for folks who've been the victims of crimes or who are material witnesses in important investigations. They're hoping perhaps that they could be deemed to be one of those two categories by somebody as a result of coming forward, and then they might get legal status, at least for the course of an investigation.