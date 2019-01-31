This former NFL tight end now creates children’s books

Judy Woodruff:

In just a few days, the New England Patriots and the Los Angeles Rams will battle it out in Super Bowl LIII.

For the players on the field, it will be the pinnacle of their pro football careers. But what about life after the NFL?

Our economics correspondent, Paul Solman, talked to former tight end Martellus Bennett about his pursuit of an entirely different career.

It's part of our series Making Sense.