A House panel says Boeing and the FAA failed on 737 Max safety. What needs to change?

Amna Nawaz:

Judy, that report was issued by the Democratic members of the House Transportation Committee.

And their investigation into the crashes in Indonesia and Ethiopia found what they called — quote — "a horrific culmination of a series of faulty technical assumptions by Boeing's engineers, a lack of transparency on the part of Boeing's management, and grossly insufficient oversight by the FAA."

The report also found — quote — "that Boeing withheld crucial information from the FAA, its customers and 737 MAX pilots."

Our own aviation correspondent, Miles O'Brien, continues to cover this story, and he joins me now.

Miles, welcome back. It's always good to see you.

We should note this isn't the first investigation into those crashes, but it is the most comprehensive. It's also striking that they seemed to find a problem or a failure at every single step along the way. How unusual is that?