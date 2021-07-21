A look at ‘Greek Freak’ Giannis Antetokounmpo’s journey from hardships to hero

Judy Woodruff:

And we close with how the city of Milwaukee is celebrating its first NBA championship in 50 years.

It's a delirious moment for a city and a smaller market team that had finished short of its expectations for several years. Milwaukee last won with the great Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, known then as Lew Alcindor, and Oscar Robertson. Fans are cheering the team and the new superstar leader who became just the seventh player in NBA history to score 50 or more points in a finals game.

Stephanie Sy has the story.