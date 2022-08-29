A look at Serena Williams’ legacy as she takes the court for what could be her final major

Amna Nawaz:

Well, tonight, Serena Williams takes the court at the U.S. Open to compete in what's expected to be the last major Grand Slam of her legendary career.

Many consider Williams, who is now 40, the greatest tennis player of all time, and no one denies that she's changed the game.

Let's take a look at the impact that she's had both on and off the court.

With each swing, each step, each day, Serena Williams inches closer to the end of an incomparable era of tennis. She has already taken home six titles here at the U.S. Open, but, this time, she says, will likely be her last.

Over her 27-year pro career, Williams has won 856 matches, and lost just 154. That includes an astounding 365 major match wins, the most of all time, and 23 Grand Slam singles titles, the most in the Open era. Off the court, she has shattered barriers, battling racism and sexism, redefining beauty, and setting new bars for financial success, earning not only $95 million in career prize money, the most of any women's tennis player in history, but also superstar big brand endorsements.

She has also repeatedly challenged the status quo, claiming her last major title while pregnant in 2017…