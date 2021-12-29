A look at the life and legacy of Senate titan and Democratic firebrand Harry Reid

Guy Cecil, Chairman, Priorities USA:

Well, I think Senator Reid had a chance to work with two history-making leaders, the first Black president of the United States and the first woman speaker of the House.

And a lot of times, his legacy gets overshadowed. The reality is that Senator Reid, as President Obama correctly stated, helped pass Wall Street reform and the stimulus bill and the Affordable Care Act. He was the reason why the repeal of don't ask/don't tell wasn't delayed and was, in fact, overturned.

And a lot of it is, of course, wrapped up in legislation. But for those of us that knew Senator Reid, a lot of his legacy is in the people that he worked with and that worked for him and that feel spelled every day to live up to a standard that he set for us, which was to take the work seriously, but not always to take ourselves so seriously.

And, so for a lot of us, it's not just a loss for the country, but the loss of a really good friend and mentor.