A look at the rise of the AR-15 in America after 8 killed at Texas outlet mall

Geoff Bennett:

For years, Texas lawmakers have rejected tougher gun restrictions. But, today, a Texas House panel voted to raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-style semi automatic rifle from 18 to 21. It still faces long odds to pass the full legislature.

AR-15s, like the one used in Allen, Texas, have only become more popular around the country. And, more and more, they have been used in mass killing since the Sandy Hook massacre in 2012. In fact, AR-15s have been involved in 10 of the country's 17 deadliest mass shootings.

The Washington Post spent months examining the rise of the AR-15 in America and the politics and culture surrounding it.

Todd Frankel is an enterprise reporter for The Washington Post and was part of that series. He joins me now.

Thanks for being with us.

And, Todd, as investigators examine the ideology of this Texas gunman and piece together other details, one thing we do know is that he used an AR-15-style assault rifle. Many of the worst massacres in this country's recent history have the AR-15 in common. Based on your reporting, why is that?