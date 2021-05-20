A look at the US role and reaction to cease-fire in the Middle East

Yamiche Alcindor:

Well, this is a cease-fire with no clear winner.

The fundamental question is, what happens now and how do we go forward? That's the question that President Biden is going to have to contend it. And, of course, as you said, there are shifting politics in the Democratic Party. We see increasingly sympathetic lawmakers saying that there needs to be more done to protect Palestinian civilians, many of them, hundreds of them who were killed during this 11-day back-and-forth, this 11-day war between Israel and Hamas.

That being said, there really are some big questions here for President Biden, but White House officials stress that, because he used to be the chair of the Senate Foreign Relations, because he was vice president, that he brings the experience needed, as well as the longstanding relationship between him and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu — they have known each other for decades — that that will be what he's leaning on.

But these politics in the Democratic Party are not, of course, just shifting on Israel. They're shifting on all sorts of other things, climate change, on Black Lives Matter, on policing, and racial justice. All of those things are tied up into what happened here in the Middle East and the noise that we heard from both the Democrats, as well as Republicans.

It's also of course, telling that Democrats, including Senator Bernie Sanders, as well as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, they introduced resolutions to halt an arms sale between the U.S. and Israel. And that tells you something about kind of how much Democrats are really willing to put real teeth to what they're saying, to put action to this new sort of view of the Middle East.

That said, I talked to White House officials who say President Biden has been working with the Middle East for a long, long time. He has longstanding ideas about how peace can be brought there, and he's going to be leaning on those issues going forward.