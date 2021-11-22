A second Powell term will make economy run ‘hotter,’ expert says. Here’s what that means

Judy Woodruff:

As we reported, President Biden has nominated Jay Powell for a second term as Federal Reserve chairman. And the president's decision comes at a tricky moment. Job growth has been better than expected, even as the country grapples with COVID, but inflation is at its highest in decades

Both are concerns Powell and Lael Brainard as Fed vice chair, will have to balance if confirmed.

David Wessel is with The Hutchins Center on Fiscal and Monetary Policy at the Brookings Institution. And he joins us now.

David Wessel, welcome back to the "NewsHour."

So, we know that Chairman Powell was reported to be looking seriously at both — I'm sorry — President Biden was looking seriously at both Jay Powell and Lael Brainard. Why is it thought he went with Powell?