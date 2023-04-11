Abortion pill ruling opens door to more political pressure on medical regulators

Amna Nawaz:

The country is closely watching how the battle over abortion medication unfolds in federal courts later this week. That follows a decision by a federal judge in Texas to overturn the FDA's longstanding approval of the abortion medication mifepristone.

But there's also concerned about what that ruling could mean for the drug approval process in general.

To talk about what's at stake, I'm joined by Dr. Joshua Sharfstein. He's a professor at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health and former principal deputy commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration.

Dr. Sharfstein, welcome, and thanks for joining us.

You wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times you found the Texas judge's decision shocking, stunning and irresponsible. Tell us why that is.

Dr. Joshua Sharfstein, Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health: Well, this is a medication that's been on the market for more than 20 years. It's been used by hundreds of thousands of people.

It has the full support of all the medical — major medical professional societies. It's an established part of medicine. And out of the blue, a judge just says: I think the FDA got it wrong. It has to come off the market.

And if that kind of activity is going to happen in the courts, it really throws up in the air why we have an FDA at all.