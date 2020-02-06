Acclaimed documentary ‘For Sama’ finds love amid loss of Syrian war

Judy Woodruff:

Today, in the United Nations Security Council, the U.S. condemned Russia and the Syrian government for an ongoing onslaught in Idlib province, the last holdout of Syrians opposed to the regime, where Russia, Syrian, and allied forces have driven hundreds of thousands from their homes.

The offensive comes as two films about the Syrian war are nominated for best documentary in Sunday's Academy Awards.

One of them is "For Sama."

And we should warn viewers now there graphic images that are difficult to watch.

As part of our ongoing arts and culture series, Canvas, Nick Schifrin reports that "For Sama" is about the depth of the war's destruction and the triumph of love.