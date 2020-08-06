Across the U.S., teachers and administrators scramble to adapt school plans

Judy Woodruff:

Many schools — speaking of schools — around the country are changing their plans, and they have decided to start the school year with distance learning. In some cases, school districts have reversed course in just the past few weeks.

William Brangham is going to look at the dilemmas that school districts, teachers, parents and public officials are all facing in two states.

But, first, let's hear from teachers, who have been grappling with their own tough choices.

This was produced by our Student Reporting Labs teams.