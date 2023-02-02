Actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin on working together as a creative and engaged pair

Amna Nawaz:

Although still in their 20s, actors Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are already performing veterans. Both have played dozens of roles on TV, in films, and in live theater, including the Tony Award-winning musical "Dear Evan Hansen."

I met up with the couple at the Sundance Film Festival in Park City, Utah, for their first television interview together. We spoke about their performances and the real-life inspiration behind their latest project, as part of our arts and culture series, Canvas.