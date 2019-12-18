Advancements in spinal cord research give the severely injured hope

William Brangham:

For the last 10 years, this is the only way Kent Stephenson has been able to get around. He has a severe spinal cord injury, no feeling or movement below his chest.

So, what you're about to see is something that shouldn't be possible, because doctors told him his legs would never work again. And yet, today, he's back on his feet, struggling and straining to relearn how to take steps again.

Let's back up. In 2009, Stephenson was a semi-pro motocross rider. But one day at practice, he took a jump, his bike seized up, and he crashed. As he was rolled into the hospital on a gurney, he got a glimpse of a future he'd never imagined.