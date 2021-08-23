Afghan children get left behind, go missing amid chaos at Kabul’s airport

Jane Ferguson:

A few have resorted to waving the flags of the nations they worked with. Everyone has some sort of paperwork, but the system of checking has collapsed.

Even passport-holders from NATO countries have trouble getting through. The American soldiers here are not immigration officials, and have little idea either as to who qualifies to be allowed in.

An informal rule of U.S. passport and green card holders only has become the new reality. The people on this side are being held here by American soldiers. But over here — we will go this way — we have a massive crush of people. And the British forces are trying to keep them back.

The difficulty for people here is that they are being told that they don't qualify and they are not going to be let in at all.

At least 20 people have died so far in the crush of the crowds, including one 2-year-old child, according to The New York Times, her mother, a former U.S. military interpreter trying to get out.

Overnight, a gunman opened fire on Afghan forces monitoring access to the airport gate, killing at least one Afghan soldier and wounding several more. U.S. Central Command said no U.S. or coalition service members were injured.

Each day brings more bodies in the street, and those who succumb to the brutal summer heat forced to wait in the open for days. There are no bathrooms. The entire area is an open toilet. Taliban fighters watch on. Even they seem stunned by the situation.

Back in Washington, White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said the U.S. is in regular contact with the Taliban to ensure that the evacuation operation is secure. He would not confirm whether the August 31st deadline would be extended. The Taliban said today that would be a red line for them, if the U.S. is not gone by the end of the month.