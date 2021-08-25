Afghanistan evacuees wait hours in the heat due to bottleneck backlog at Kabul airport

Jane Ferguson:

I am still not at the very far end of my destination. It has taken that long.

But Kabul Airport itself was more orderly on the inside than it had been before. You could really, really see the uptake in those planes coming in and out. Now, it's still a six-, seven-hour wait once you arrive, once you make it through the gate and you get registered.

And the register process system is fairly system. They're taking passports. They're giving people wristbands. They're taking biodata. But once you get — once you get registered for a flight, it's just a case of waiting. Six to seven hours is a vast improvement.

There have been people who've gone to the airport and waited for days for a flight in the past. And then, essentially, once you get — once the flight comes for you, you're only allowed to bring limited luggage. And so we see several hundred people are basically guided down the flight line, down the tarmac towards a huge C-17, or these massive, massive military aircraft, which can carry large amounts of people and cargo.

And you're basically seeing families, people clutching little children, very little luggage. People come with like what — a tiny amount, perhaps a small handbag, and that's it, small children, elderly.

There was someone on our flight who is an elderly lady in a wheelchair. And everybody literally just climbs up the back of the ramp and into the aircraft. Once inside, everyone just sits down and holds on the best that they can.

There is — it is so crammed that there is not — there's barely enough room to lie down really. Some people can if they're lucky. And most people are just sitting cross-legged, squashed up against one another. Children are sleeping.

And the flight from Kabul to Qatar, it is only about three, four hours. So, that's relatively comfortable. But once people get to this end, it is — there is a log. There is still a lot there is still a backlog of people here. The hangars are still full.

When we got, we sat on the tarmac for over an hour on the plane. And then the people — then, when we disembarked the plane, although it is obscenely hot here — this is the Persian Gulf in the summer. The people who had been on the plane had to wait outside on the tarmac for nearly two hours because they were waiting to go into a hangar.

Those hangars are so full of people, that the soldiers that were here, the American soldiers, told us that it can be a six-to-eight-hour wait to get inside a hangar just to start getting processed. And that's before these people have even gotten on a flight to the United States.

So it is an arduous and long journey to safety.