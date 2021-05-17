Afghanistan ‘ready’ for Taliban violence after US withdrawal, Afghan president says

Amna Nawaz:

There has been continuous carnage in Afghanistan, even just last week, when more than 200 people were killed, many at a girls school in Kabul.

That violence comes as the U.S. and NATO are withdrawing troops, scheduled to be gone completely by early September.

In a moment, my interview with Afghan President Ashraf Ghani, but first some background.

In Kabul on Friday, worshipers mourned the remnants of a mosque in ruins and a community destroyed by another attack. Frustrated Afghans blamed the government.