Afghanistan’s economy, emergency services suffer as U.S. debates Taliban diplomacy

Nick Schifrin:

Afghanistan's economic crisis continues to push Afghans to flee. Thousands tried to cross the Friendship Gate along the Southern border with Pakistan. Afghans say Pakistan hasn't been very friendly, but, today, allowed more refugees entry.

For Afghan health care, the crisis is acute. Most hospitals are propped up by international organizations that have now frozen $600 million; 31 of Afghanistan's 34 provinces are at risk of losing health services entirely. And Afghan officials fear a fourth COVID wave. Only 1 percent of people have been fully vaccinated.

Today, I spoke with Dr. Wahid Majrooh, Afghanistan's minister of public health during the previous government, who stayed on after the Taliban took over.

Dr. Wahid Majrooh, Afghanistan Minister of Public Health: Approximately 150 mothers will be deprived of Caesarean sections every day. Patients who are admitted in the hospitals, unfortunately, are not provided with food at least, with oxygen.

If health service delivery in contribution to the sector is politicized, we will witness the human price. We will witness a collapse.