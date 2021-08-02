Afghans fear Taliban retribution as group expands control, executes critics

Jane Ferguson:

There is a sense, John, that those who want to get out who have worked with U.S. agencies or any agencies sponsored by the U.S. government now might have more of a chance of getting out, though timing is everything.

What we are hearing now from the State Department is that those who have applied for SIV — the SIV program — that's the interpreter, the military interpreter program — and who haven't been successful, perhaps haven't been eligible, didn't do enough service, that they may have another chance, that there may be a slight widening of the categories, of basically the requirements necessary to get them on to that program.

On top of that, we're also hearing that those who have worked with U.S.-sponsored development projects, perhaps those who have worked with anything from USAID-sponsored programs, to those who have also worked with the U.S. media in Afghanistan, may now qualify.

They can at least apply for refugee status or for the ability to get a visa to the United States. And this is really in reaction to growing pressure to help people get out. So it is certainly going to be welcome news to people who want to get out. It is not clear yet whether or not the timing will be speedy enough.

As you have mentioned, the Taliban advances across the country are deeply concerning. And those who are in cities especially like Kabul who I have spoken with are extremely panicked that, although these measures could help them get out of the country, they're not sure if they will be able to get out fast enough.